Player Kings with Ian McKellen and Toheeb Jimoh – in rehearsals

Robert Icke merges the two parts of Shakespeare’s Henry IV for this new production

Take a look inside the rehearsal room for the Ian McKellen-led Player Kings, a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, parts one and two, penned by Robert Icke.

Shakespeare’s history play follows Hal, the young prince and King-in-waiting, as he goes through a series of capers with his older friend Falstaff, while the looming threat of war grows.

Icke’s new version sees McKellen take on the role of Falstaff, while joining him is Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso, Romeo and Juliet) as Hal and Richard Coyle (Ink, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV.

Completing the cast are Raphael Akuwudike (Prince John/Second Drawer), Sara Beharrell (Hotspur’s Servant/Snare/Davy), Samuel Edward-Cook (Hotspur/Pistol), Geoffrey Freshwater (Bardolph), James Garnon (Worcester/Silence), Alice Hayes (Messenger/Carrier), Henry Jenkinson (Harcourt), Nigel Lister (Northumberland/Francis), Annette McLaughlin (Warwick), Mark Monero (Peto), Hywel Morgan (Sir Walter Blunt), Joseph Mydell (Lord Chief Justice), Clare Perkins (Mistress Quickly), Daniel Rabin (Poins), David Semark (Vernon), David Shelley (Sheriff/Surrey), Robin Soans (Shallow), Tafline Steen (Tearsheet/Lady Percy) and Perry Williams (Page/Douglas/Thomas).

The production runs at the Noël Coward Theatre from 1 April to 22 June 2024, with previews at New Wimbledon Theatre from 1 March to 9 March 2024, and Manchester Opera House from 14 to 23 March 2024.

Player Kings has design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Lee Curran, sound by Gareth Fry, casting by Julia Horan and fighting design by Kev McCurdy, while joining them on the creative team are associate costume designer Johanna Coe, hair and make-up designer Susanna Peretz, and associate directors Jack Bradfield and Lizzie Manwaring.