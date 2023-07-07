Toheeb Jimoh, Isis Hainsworth and more discuss Romeo and Juliet at the Almeida

WhatsOnStage sat down with Toheeb Jimoh and Isis Hainsworth to discuss Rebecca Frecknall’s ongoing production of Romeo and Juliet at the Almeida.

Next week, the venue will host a series of free events around the production in order to encourage younger theatre fans to engage with the work, with a free show also taking place on 13 July. Head to the Almeida’s website for more details. The week will feature devising workshops, backstage tours, monologue tutorials and a directing lab with Frecknall herself.

The production also includes Raphael Akuwudike (Balthazar), Jamie Ballard (Capulet), Miles Barrow (Benvolio), Amanda Bright (Lady Capulet), Luke Cinque-White (Servant/Gregory), James Cooney (Paris), Paul Higgins (Friar), Jyuddah Jaymes (Tybalt), Kieron Jecchinis (Prince), Jo McInnes (Nurse), Daniel Phung (Apothecary/Samson), Jack Riddiford (Mercutio) and Gideon Turner (Montague).

Set design is by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Debbie Duru, lighting design by Lee Curran, and sound design by Gareth Fry. Julia Horan CDG handles casting, with Jonathan Holby serving as fight director.