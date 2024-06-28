How do musicals manipulate us?

In the newest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast, managing editor Alex Wood has been singing along to Taylor Swift and chief critic Sarah Crompton has been on a musical theatre adventure with London Theatre at Sea. Which got them thinking about the power of song and how it makes people feel…

Why does that make musicals such a potent force and are our emotions being played on? With special reference to Ghost Quartet, Dear Evan Hansen and Next to Normal…

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading episodes to YouTube every weekend.