Next to Normal announces UK premiere cast

Casting has been announced for Next to Normal’s UK premiere.

Set to appear in the Pulitzer winning musical will be the previously announced Grammy Award nominee Caissie Levy and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

Joining them and revealed today are Jack Ofrecio (From Here to Eternity), award winner Jamie Parker (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Jack Wolfe (Shadow and Bone) and award winner Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Matilda).

The Donmar Warehouse’s outgoing artistic director Michael Longhurst will direct the new production of the seminal musical, which has music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. It runs from 12 August to 7 October 2023.

The 2008 musical follows a mother struggle with bipolar disorder, and was first seen on Broadway in 2009 – going on to win three Tony Awards including Best Musical. It also won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

It has music supervision by Nigel Lilley, design by Chloe Lamford, lighting by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, movement and choreography by Ann Yee, video by Tal Rosner, musical direction by Nick Barstow, associate musical direction by Natalie Pound and casting by Anna Cooper.