Tony Awards podcast special: Light in a troubling time for Broadway and Sondheim’s supremacy cemented

In the second WhatsOnStage Podcast, head critic Sarah Crompton is literally all at sea but still finds time to talk to managing editor Alex Wood about the most significant awards in American theatre – and how new thinking and some British input is changing Broadway.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading episodes to YouTube – you can watch the second episode on our channel now.

The podcast is the successor to Crompton and Nancy Carroll’s critically lauded “As The Actress Said To The Critic” podcast – all back episodes can be listened to on the same channel.