Next to Normal rehearses for West End premiere

Take a look inside the rehearsal room for Next to Normal’s transfer to the West End.

The 2008 musical, which has music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, follows a mother struggling with bipolar disorder. It was first seen on Broadway in 2009 and went on to win three Tony Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It had its long-awaited UK premiere at the Donmar Warehouse last summer, in a new production by Michael Longhurst.

Our lead critic Sarah Crompton described the piece as an “astonishing, involving show” and you can read her full review here. The production was also nominated for six WhatsOnStage Awards (the most for any new musical) including Best New Musical and Best Performer in a Musical. It won for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for star Jack Wolfe.

Set to appear in the West End are WhatsOnStage Award nominee Caissie Levy (Frozen) as Diana Goodman, WhatsOnStage Award winner Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton) as Dr Madden/Dr Fine, Jack Ofrecio (From Here to Eternity) as Henry, WhatsOnStage Award winner Jamie Parker (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) as Dan, Wolfe (Shadow and Bone) as Gabe and WhatsOnStage Award nominee Eleanor Worthington-Cox (The Secret Life of Bees) as Natalie. All of the company also starred in the Donmar run.

Joining them are Carolyn Maitland (Woman in White) as standby Diana, having previously performed this role during the Donmar Warehouse season, alongside new cast members Ben Heathcote (The Beautiful Game) as standby Dan / Dr Madden / Dr Fine, Lizzy Parker (Heathers: The Musical) as standby Natalie and Jake Reynolds (Grease) as standby Gabe / Henry.

The production features musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, design by Chloe Lamford, movement, choreography and additional direction by Ann Yee, lighting by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, video design by Tal Rosner, orchestrations by Michael Starobin and Kitt, vocal Arrangements by Annmarie Milazzo, associate direction by Alessandra Davidson, associate set and costume design by Helen Hebert, casting by Anna Cooper, musical direction by Nick Barstow and production management by Chris Hay.

The show will play from 18 June to 21 September 2024 at Wyndham’s Theatre for a 14-week run, with tickets on sale now.