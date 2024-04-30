Next to Normal stars Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox and Caissie Levy perform “Superboy and the Invisible Girl”

Exclusive: Take a listen to musical number “Superboy and the Invisible Girl” from Next to Normal, performed by WhatsOnStage Award winner Jack Wolfe and WhatsOnStage Award nominees Eleanor Worthington-Cox and Caissie Levy, alongside Nick Barstow (keys) and Tom Coppin (guitar).

The trio of actors were all part of the show’s 2023 UK premiere at the Donmar Warehouse in London and are now set to reprise their respective roles in the West End transfer, running from 18 June to 21 September 2024 at Wyndham’s Theatre.

Watch the music video below:

Alongside Levy (Frozen) as Diana Goodman, Wolfe (Shadow and Bone) as Gabe and Worthington-Cox (The Secret Life of Bees) as Natalie, also reprising their roles in the West End will be WhatsOnStage Award winner Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton) as Dr Madden/Dr Fine, Jack Ofrecio (From Here to Eternity) as Henry and WhatsOnStage Award winner Jamie Parker (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) as Dan.

Next to Normal, which has music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, follows a mother struggling with bipolar disorder. It was first seen on Broadway in 2009 and went on to win three Tony Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It had its long-awaited UK premiere at the Donmar Warehouse last summer, in a new production directed by Michael Longhurst.

Our lead critic Sarah Crompton described the piece as an “astonishing, involving show” and you can read her full review here. The production was also nominated for six WhatsOnStage Awards (the most for any new musical) including Best New Musical.

The production features musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, design by Chloe Lamford, movement, choreography and additional direction by Ann Yee, lighting by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, video design by Tal Rosner, casting by Anna Cooper, musical direction by Barstow and production management by Chris Hay.

Watch our opening night video from the UK premiere below:

Tickets for the West End production are on sale now.