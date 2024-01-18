Next to Normal announces West End cast

The show opens this summer following its 2023 season at the Donmar Warehouse

Casting has been announced for Next to Normal’s transfer to the West End.

The 2008 musical, which has music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, follows a mother struggling with bipolar disorder. It was first seen on Broadway in 2009 and went on to win three Tony Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It had its long-awaited UK premiere at the Donmar Warehouse this summer, in a new production by Michael Longhurst.

Our lead critic Sarah Crompton described the piece as an “astonishing, involving show” and you can read her full review here. The production was also nominated for six WhatsOnStage Awards (the most for any new musical) including Best New Musical and Best Performer in a Musical.

Set to appear in the West End will be WhatsOnStage Award nominee Caissie Levy (Frozen) as Diana Goodman, WhatsOnStage Award winner Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton) as Dr Madden/Dr Fine, Jack Ofrecio (From Here to Eternity) as Henry, WhatsOnStage Award winner Jamie Parker (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) as Dan, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jack Wolfe (Shadow and Bone) as Gabe and WhatsOnStage Award nominee Eleanor Worthington-Cox (The Secret Life of Bees) as Natalie. All of the company also starred in the Donmar run.

Watch them discuss the show here:

The production features musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, design by Chloe Lamford, movement, choreography and additional direction by Ann Yee, lighting by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, video design by Tal Rosner, casting by Anna Cooper, musical direction by Nick Barstow and production management by Chris Hay.

The show will play from 18 June to 21 September 2024 at Wyndham’s Theatre for a 14-week run, with tickets on sale now.