Next to Normal to transfer to the West End

Next to Normal is to transfer into the West End.

The 2008 musical, which has music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, follows a mother struggling with bipolar disorder. It was first seen on Broadway in 2009 and went on to win three Tony Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It had its long-awaited UK premiere at the Donmar Warehouse this summer, in a new production by Michael Longhurst.

Our lead critic Sarah Crompton described the piece as an “astonishing, involving show” and you can read her full review here.

The production features music supervision by Nigel Lilley, design by Chloe Lamford, lighting by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, movement, choreography and additional direction by Ann Yee, video by Tal Rosner, musical direction by Nick Barstow, production management by Chris Hay and casting by Anna Cooper.

The show will play from 18 June to 21 September 2024 at the Wyndham’s Theatre for a 14-week run, with the show going on general sale on Friday 1 December 2023.

Longhurst commented on the transfer: “Some stories pierce the heart of the human condition: Tom and Brian’s astonishing musical does just that – facing our deepest vulnerabilities whilst celebrating our capacity to endure. The outpouring of emotion from audiences at the Donmar was incredible: you could hear audible sobs before they surged to their feet every single night – like nothing I’ve experienced. Tickets were impossible to come by, so I am beyond thrilled that more people will now be able to experience the work of this extraordinary creative team.”

The cast for the show’s initial run at the Donmar Warehouse included Caissie Levy (Frozen) as Diana Goodman, Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton) as Dr Madden/Dr Fine, Jack Ofrecio (From Here to Eternity) as Henry, Jamie Parker (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) as Dan, Jack Wolfe (Shadow and Bone) as Gabe and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (The Secret Life of Bees) as Natalie.

Casting for the West End run is to be confirmed.