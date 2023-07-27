Caissie Levy performs “I Miss the Mountains” from Next to Normal

Exclusive: Check out the brand-new music video of Caissie Levy performing “I Miss the Mountains” from the upcoming UK premiere of Next to Normal.

Accompanying Levy on vocals are Nick Barstow on piano and Tom Coppin on guitar.

The 2008 musical, which follows a mother struggling with bipolar disorder, was first seen on Broadway in 2009. It went on to win three Tony Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Donmar Warehouse’s outgoing artistic director Michael Longhurst directs the new production of the seminal musical, which has music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.

Set to appear in the show alongside Levy (Frozen) as Diana Goodman are Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton) as Dr Madden/Dr Fine, Jack Ofrecio (From Here to Eternity) as Henry, Jamie Parker (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) as Dan, Jack Wolfe (Shadow and Bone) as Gabe and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (The Secret Life of Bees) as Natalie.

The production features music supervision by Nigel Lilley, design by Chloe Lamford, lighting by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, movement and choreography by Ann Yee, video by Tal Rosner, musical direction by Nick Barstow, associate musical direction by Natalie Pound and casting by Anna Cooper.

Next to Normal runs at the Donmar Warehouse from 12 August to 7 October 2023.

Sign up to our newsletter for more