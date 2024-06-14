WhatsOnStage launches new podcast

Welcome to the WhatsOnStage podcast!

Managing editor Alex Wood and chief theatre critic Sarah Crompton will host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

In this first episode, the duo talk about the ties that bind them to the theatrical world. And to Coventry. Plus their plans going forward. Over the next few weeks expect special guests, international coverage and more!

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading episodes to YouTube every weekend.

The podcast is the successor to Crompton and Nancy Carroll’s critically lauded “As The Actress Said To The Critic” podcast – all back episodes can be listened to on the same channel.