Andrew Lloyd Webber is cool now?

In the latest podcast episode, Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood reflect on the raft of new Lloyd Webber revivals

With a new production of Starlight Express taking over the Wembley Troubadour and Jamie Lloyd’s radical Sunset Boulevard due to to open on Broadway, Sarah and Alex ask whether the British composer is having a renaissance. Plus: does the seat you sit in change your feelings about a show?

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading episodes to YouTube every weekend.

Managing editor Alex Wood and chief theatre critic Sarah Crompton will host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.