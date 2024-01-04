Sunset Boulevard to transfer to Broadway with initial casting announced

Jamie Lloyd’s Nicole Scherzinger-led Sunset Boulevard will transfer to Broadway.

Sunset Boulevard follows Desmond, a former movie star longing for a return to the silver screen, and a young scriptwriter who falls under her spell. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s score is accompanied by book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Iconic songs in the show include “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye”.

The production, which closes this weekend in London, received glowing reviews when it opened late last year, with praise for both performances and Lloyd’s minimalist staging and technical ambition. The show was also nominated for nine WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Musical Revival, Best Performer in a Musical and Best Direction.

Scherzinger, playing Desmond, will be joined by Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling) for the Broadway run. Dates, venues and more casting will be confirmed, with the show opening in 2024.