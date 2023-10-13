Last night WhatsOnStage was invited to the afterparty of visionary director Jamie Lloyd’s latest West End production – a radical reimagining of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic Sunset Boulevard.

In addition to receiving a glorious review from our lead critic Sarah Crompton, the show also enjoyed three standing ovations on opening night, relished by a phenomenal cast led by Olivier Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger (as Norma Desmond), Tom Francis (as Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (as Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (as Max von Mayerling).

After the performance, we caught up with the talented quartet, alongside Lloyd and video designers/cinematographers Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom to chat about this bold and imaginative take on a timeless musical. Check out our video below:

Sunset Boulevard follows Norma Desmond, a former movie star longing for a return to the silver screen, and a young scriptwriter who falls under her spell. Lloyd Webber’s score is accompanied by book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and features such iconic numbers as “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye”.

The West End cast also includes WhatsOnStage Award nominee Rachel Tucker (who guest stars as Norma Desmond on Mondays), Carl Au (as Myron/Jones), Georgia Bradshaw (as Lisa), Hannah Yun Chamberlain (as Patsy), Tyler Davis (as Sheldrake), Kamilla Fernandes (as Dorothy), Ahmed Hamad (as Artie), Laura Harrison (as Catherine), Charlotte Jaconelli (as Joanna/Guard), Olivia-Faith Kamau (as Nancy), Luke Latchman (as John), Emma Lloyd (as Mary/Heather), Mireia Mambo (as Jean/dance captain), Gregor Milne (as Sammy), Kody Mortimer (as Finance Man/Frank), Jon Tsouras (as Finance Man/Stan/Cecil B De Mille) and Charlie Waddell (as Morino/Hog-Eye).

Rounding out the company are Lara Denning (as Standby Norma), Jordan Cork and Shayna McPherson (as Camera Operators/Ensemble), with Catherine Cornwall, Michael Lin (assistant dance captain), Jon Reynolds, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Harrison Wilde and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as swings.

The creative team includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume designer), Fabian Aloise (choreographer), Alan Williams (music supervisor and musical director), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Adam Fisher (sound designer), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Stuart Burt CDG (casting director), Hazel Holder (voice and dialect), Kate Waters (fight director), Ingrid Mackinnon (intimacy coordinator), Rachel Woodhouse (costume supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (props supervisor), Rupert Hands (associate director), Paris Green (resident associate choreographer), Huw Evans (associate musical director), Kelsh B-D (associate sound designer) and Martyn Sands (production manager).

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Sunset Boulevard is co-produced with Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove. It is produced by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the original Paramount film by Billy Wilder.

Sunset Boulevard continues its run at the Savoy Theatre until 6 January 2024, with tickets on sale below.