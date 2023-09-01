Sunset Boulevard with Nicole Scherzinger in West End rehearsals – first look

Rehearsal images have been revealed for Sunset Boulevard in the West End.

Nicole Scherzinger will lead the company as Norma Desmond, while Rachel Tucker will guest star in the role on Thursday 12 October matinee, and all Monday performances from 16 October 2023 to 6 January 2024.

The duo will be joined by Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling).

Completing the cast are Carl Au (Myron / Jones), Georgia Bradshaw (Lisa), Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Patsy), Tyler Davis (Sheldrake), Kamilla Fernandes (Dorothy), Ahmed Hamad(Artie), Laura Harrison (Catherine), Charlotte Jaconelli (Joanna / Guard), Olivia-Faith Kamau(Nancy), Luke Latchman (John), Emma Lloyd (Mary / Heather), Mireia Mambo (Jean / Dance Captain), Gregor Milne (Sammy), Kody Mortimer (Finance Man / Frank), Jon Tsouras (Finance Man / Stan / Cecil B. De Mille) and Charlie Waddell (Morino / Hog-Eye), with Lara Denning(Standby Norma), Jordan Cork and Shayna McPherson (Camera Operators / Ensemble), and Catherine Cornwall, Michael Lin (Assistant Dance Captain), Jon Reynolds, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Harrison Wilde and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as swings.

The creative team are Soutra Gilmour (set and costume designer), Fabian Aloise (choreographer), Alan Williams (music supervisor and musical director), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Adam Fisher (sound designer), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Stuart Burt CDG (casting director), Hazel Holder (voice and dialect), Kate Waters (fight director), Ingrid Mackinnon (intimacy coordinator), Rachel Woodhouse (costume supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (props supervisor), Rupert Hands (associate director), Paris Green (resident associate choreographer), Huw Evans (associate musical director), Kelsh B-D (associate sound designer) amd Martyn Sands (production manager).

Jamie Lloyd’s production opens at the Savoy Theatre this month, running through until 6 January 2024.

Sunset Boulevard follows Norma Desmond, a former movie star longing for a return to the silver screen, and a young scriptwriter who falls under her spell. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s score is accompanied by book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Iconic songs in the show include “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye”.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Sunset Boulevard is co-produced with Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove. It is produced by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the original Paramount film by Billy Wilder.