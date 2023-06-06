Dates and details announced for Sunset Boulevard with Nicole Scherzinger

The new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger as the iconic Norma Desmond, has revealed its on sale and performance dates.

Presented by the Jamie Lloyd Company in collaboration with Ambassador Theatre Group and Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, the production is set to play at the Savoy Theatre from September for a 16-week run.

The Jamie Lloyd Company is offering afforable pricing opportunities for under 30s, key workers, and those receiving government benefits. Throughout the run, a total of 5,000 stalls and dress circle tickets will be made available at the price of £20. These tickets will be released on a weekly basis from September, with further details to be announced soon.

Scherzinger said today: “It is always such an honour working with the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber, and I have so much respect for the incomparable, innovative, cutting edge director, Jamie Lloyd. To be able to work with both of them on such an iconic musical feels very special. This is a pinnacle role in the theatre world, and I’m excited for me and Jamie to think outside the box and to explore and create something new; to breathe a whole new life into the character – and the musical itself.”

Performances will commence on Monday 18 September, and conclude on Saturday 6 January 2024. Opening night will take place on Thursday 5 October.

Tickets for this highly anticipated production will go on sale on Tuesday 13 June at 10am for ATG Theatre Card Members and priority booking subscribers. General booking will open the following day, Wednesday 14 June at 10am.

Sunset Boulevard follows Norma Desmond, a former movie star longing for a return to the silver screen, and a young scriptwriter who falls under her spell. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s score is accompanied by book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Iconic songs in the show include “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye”.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Sunset Boulevard is co-produced with Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove. It is produced by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the original Paramount film by Billy Wilder.