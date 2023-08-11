Rachel Tucker joins Nicole Scherzinger in West End cast of Sunset Boulevard

Tucker will serve as the alternate Norma Desmond for the much-anticipated Jamie Lloyd revival

WhatsOnStage Award winner Rachel Tucker has joined the cast of the upcoming West End revival of Sunset Boulevard.

Tucker will guest star as Norma Desmond, with her first performance taking place on the Thursday 12 October matinee. She will then play the role every Monday from 16 October 2023 to 6 January 2024.

She commented: “I’ve wanted to work with Jamie for a long time and to collaborate with him on a brand-new version of one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best scores, whilst getting to play such an iconic role, is a career high for me.”

As previously announced, Olivier Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger (Cats) will star as Norma Desmond for the remainder of the schedule.

Sunset Boulevard follows Norma Desmond, a former movie star longing for a return to the silver screen, and a young scriptwriter who falls under her spell. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s score is accompanied by book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Iconic songs in the show include “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye”.

Scherzinger previously said: “It is always such an honour working with the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber, and I have so much respect for the incomparable, innovative, cutting-edge director, Jamie Lloyd. To be able to work with both of them on such an iconic musical feels very special. This is a pinnacle role in the theatre world, and I’m excited for me and Jamie to think outside the box and to explore and create something new; to breathe a whole new life into the character – and the musical itself.”

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Sunset Boulevard is co-produced with Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove. It is produced by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the original Paramount film by Billy Wilder.

Sunset Boulevard will run at the West End’s Savoy Theatre from 18 September 2023 to 6 January 2024, with a press night scheduled for 5 October.

