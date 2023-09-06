Sunset Boulevard with Nicole Scherzinger to release 5000 £20 tickets for under 30s, key workers and those receiving benefits

The Jamie Lloyd Company has expressed its commitment to accessibility today with the announcement that a total of 5000 £20 tickets will be released for the upcoming revival of Sunset Boulevard, exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.

The tickets, which will be released this Friday, 8 September at 8:30am, will be located in the stalls (including the front row) and dress circle and will be spread across the run at the Savoy Theatre from 21 September 2023 until 6 January 2024.

The initiative has been made possible through the partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group and Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals.

Sunset Boulevard follows Norma Desmond, a former movie star longing for a return to the silver screen, and a young scriptwriter who falls under her spell. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s score is accompanied by book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Iconic songs in the show include “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye”.

The cast is led by Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond, with Rachel Tucker guest starring in the role on Thursday 12 October matinee, and all Monday performances from 16 October.

The duo will be joined by Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling).

Completing the company are Carl Au (Myron / Jones), Georgia Bradshaw (Lisa / Masseur), Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Patsy / Beautician), Tyler Davis (Sheldrake), Kamilla Fernandes (Dorothy / Astrologer), Ahmed Hamad (Artie), Laura Harrison (Catherine / Doctor), Charlotte Jaconelli (Joanna / Masseur), Olivia-Faith Kamau (Nancy / Beautician), Luke Latchman (John / Guard), Emma Lloyd (Mary / Heather / Analyst), Mireia Mambo (Jean / Beautician / Dance Captain), Gregor Milne (Sammy), Kody Mortimer (Finance Man / Frank), Jon Tsouras (Finance Man / Cecil B De Mille) and Charlie Waddell (Morino / Hog-Eye), with Lara Denning (Standby Norma), Jordan Cork and Shayna McPherson (Camera Operators), and Catherine Cornwall, Michael Lin (assistant dance captain), Jon Reynolds, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Harrison Wilde and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as swings.

The creative team includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume designer), Fabian Aloise (choreographer), Alan Williams (music supervisor and musical director), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Adam Fisher (sound designer), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Stuart Burt CDG (casting director), Hazel Holder (voice and dialect), Kate Waters (fight director), Ingrid Mackinnon (intimacy coordinator), Rachel Woodhouse (costume supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (props supervisor), Rupert Hands (associate director), Paris Green (resident associate choreographer), Huw Evans (associate musical director), Kelsh B-D (associate sound designer) and Martyn Sands (production manager).

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Sunset Boulevard is co-produced with Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove. It is produced by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the original Paramount film by Billy Wilder.

Tickets are on sale below.