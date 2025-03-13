Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) announces North American premiere

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) has announced the show’s north American premiere.

Following a record-breaking ten-week run at the Kiln Theatre in north London, the piece transferred to the Criterion Theatre, where it opened last spring, led by Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty.

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and designed by Soutra Gilmour, it tells the story of Dougal and Robin – the former a young naive Brit who travels over to New York for his father’s second wedding – where he encounters Robin, the sister of the bride.

Revealed today on an Instagram post, which you can see below, the musical will play at the American Repertory Theater in Boston, Massachusetts this spring.

The run will start 20 May, and both the casting and creative team are to be revealed.

In the UK, the creative team included lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan and associate director Claira Vaughan.