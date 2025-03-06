Watch Hercules’ Muses perform “Zero to Hero” in a brand new video ahead of West End run

Watch Hercules’ Muses deliver a show-stopping performance of “Zero to Hero”!

Starring as the fantastic fivesome are Candace Furbert (as Thalia), Sharlene Hector (as Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (as Melpomene), Malinda Parris (as Calliope), and Robyn Rose-Li (as Terpsichore), with Kamilla Fernandes (as Standby Muse).

Based on Disney’s 1997 animated classic Hercules, the musical follows the titular Greek hero as he battles to claim his birthright and strength, while pitted against the villainous Hades. It features music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast), lyrics by David Zippel (Mulan), and a new book by Robert Horn (Shucked) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (The Visitor). Numbers in the show include “Go the Distance”, “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)”.

The principal cast also includes Luke Brady (as Hercules), Mae Ann Jorolan (making her West End debut as Meg, after originating the role in Hamburg), Trevor Dion Nicholas (as Phil), Stephen Carlile (as Hades), Craig Gallivan (as Bob) and Lee Zarrett (as Charles).

The company is completed by Rhianne Alleyne, Lana Antoniou, Daisy Barnett, Felipe Bejarano, Sarah Benbelaid, Joel Benjamin, Jack Butcher, Nicole Carlisle, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Jemal Felix, Marie Finlayson, Ryesha Higgs, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Travis Kerry, Stefan Lagoulis, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan Livesey, Harriet Millier, Ellie Mitchell, Saffi Needham, Ingrid Olivia, Matt Overfield, Patrick Robinson, Ope Sowande and Rhys West.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, the production also features co-choreography by Tanisha Scott, scenic and additional video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Adam Fisher, video design by George Reeve, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, dance music arrangements by David Chase, hair and wig design by Mia M. Neal, and make-up design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche.

Disney’s Hercules will begin previews at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 6 June 2025, with an opening night set for 24 June 2025. Tickets are on sale below.