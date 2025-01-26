See the cast of Hercules unite at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The cast of Hercules have posed up a storm at Theatre Royal Drury Lane!

Based on Disney’s 1997 animated classic, the musical follows the titular Greek hero as he battles to claim his birthright and strength, while pitted against the villainous Hades. It features music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast), lyrics by David Zippel (Mulan), and a new book by Robert Horn (Shucked) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (The Visitor). Numbers in the show include “Go the Distance”, “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)”.

The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw (Disney’s Aladdin), who also helmed the European premiere in Hamburg, with Tanisha Scott as co-choreographer.

On Friday, the show unveiled its complete casting, and today a behind-the-scenes video was exclusively released via WhatsOnStage (you can watch it below).

Grammy nominee Luke Brady is set to take on the title role in the London production. Starring as the Muses will be Candace Furbert (as Thalia), Sharlene Hector (as Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (as Melpomene), Malinda Parris (as Calliope), and Robyn Rose-Li (as Terpsichore), with Kamilla Fernandes (as Standby Muse).

The principal cast also includes Mae Ann Jorolan (making her West End debut as Meg, after originating the role in Hamburg), Trevor Dion Nicholas (as Phil), Stephen Carlile (as Hades), Craig Gallivan (as Bob) and Lee Zarrett (as Charles).

The production also features scenic and additional video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Adam Fisher, video design by George Reeve, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, dance music arrangements by David Chase, hair and wig design by Mia M. Neal, and make-up design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche.

Disney’s Hercules will begin previews at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 6 June 2025, with an opening night set for 24 June 2025. Tickets are on sale below.

The company is completed by Rhianne Alleyne, Lana Antoniou, Daisy Barnett, Felipe Bejarano, Sarah Benbelaid, Joel Benjamin, Jack Butcher, Nicole Carlisle, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Jemal Felix, Marie Finlayson, Ryesha Higgs, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Travis Kerry, Stefan Lagoulis, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan Livesey, Harriet Millier, Ellie Mitchell, Saffi Needham, Ingrid Olivia, Matt Overfield, Patrick Robinson, Ope Sowande and Rhys West.