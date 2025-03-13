Win two tickets to Dr Strangelove with Steve Coogan in cinemas plus exclusive merchandise

There’s nothing strange, but there’s much to love, with our latest Two-Ticket Thursday!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to see Dr Strangelove with Steve Coogan in selected UK cinemas, plus a National Theatre Live tote bag and Dr Strangelove beer mats. The stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s seminal film played at the Noël Coward Theatre until earlier this year.

