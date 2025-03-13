whatsonstage white
Win two tickets to Dr Strangelove with Steve Coogan in cinemas plus exclusive merchandise

The film was recorded in the West End

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| Nationwide |

13 March 2025

Dr Strangelove prize
Dr Strangelove prize, provided by National Theatre Live

There’s nothing strange, but there’s much to love, with our latest Two-Ticket Thursday!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to see Dr Strangelove with Steve Coogan in selected UK cinemas, plus a National Theatre Live tote bag and Dr Strangelove beer mats. The stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s seminal film played at the Noël Coward Theatre until earlier this year.

You can enter the Two-Ticket Thursday here

Competition Terms and Conditions

  • Prize: A pair of tickets to see Dr Strangelove in a local cinema, subject to availability
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • The competition will run from 13 March 2025 to 17 March 2025.
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • Seat location and date availability is subject to the Promoter’s discretion.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted on 17 March 2025. 
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • Tickets are non-transferable and must not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become void and the ticket holder will be a trespasser and may be refused entry to, or ejected from, the theatre.
  • All other expenses associated with the prize, such as transport to and from the venue, food and drink shall be the responsibility of the winner and not the Promoter.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

