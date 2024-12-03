The hit film is currently playing on stage – but will be heading to the big screen in 2025

The first-ever stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s seminal film Dr Strangelove will be shown in cinemas next spring.

Currently running at the Noël Coward Theatre, the piece is directed by Sean Foley and co-adapted by Armando Iannucci and Foley. The show stars Steve Coogan, a seven-time BAFTA Award winner, playing roles including Dr Strangelove, President Merkin Muffley, Group Captain Lionel Mandrake, and Major TJ Kong.

Joining Coogan are Giles Terera (as General Buck Turgidson), John Hopkins (General Jack D Ripper), Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Jefferson), Penny Ashmore (Vera Lynn), Ben Deery (General Staines), Richard Dempsey (Frank), Mabli Gwynne (swing), Mark Hadfield (Faceman), Tony Jayawardena (Russian Ambassador Bakov), Tom Kelsey (ensemble), Daniel Norford (ensemble), Dharmesh Patel (Lincoln), Adam Sina (ensemble), Alex Stoll (ensemble) and Ben Turner (Colonel Bat Guano).

The production will run until 25 January 2025, before transferring to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for a limited engagement from 5 to 22 February 2025.

After that, it will be shown in UK cinemas thanks to a partnership with National Theatre Live. Screening dates start on 27 March 2025, with showings worldwide.

The creative team includes Hildegard Bechtler (set and costume designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Ben and Max Ringham (sound designer and composers), Akhila Krishnan (projection designer), Amy Ball (casting director), Chris Fisher (illusions), Lizzi Gee (movement director), Dewi Johnson (associate director), Laura Hunt (associate costume designer and costume supervisor), Lucy Adams (associate lighting designer), Arthur Carrington (casting associate), Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time (sound system designer), Kate Elizabeth (wigs and make-up supervisor), Chris Marcus and Jonathan Hall for Marcus Hall Props (props supervisors) and Chris Hay (production manager).