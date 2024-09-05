Full company set for Dr Strangelove with Steve Coogan

The hit film comes to the stage for the first time

Complete casting has been revealed for the first-ever stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s seminal film Dr Strangelove.

Set to open at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End on 8 October 2024, it is directed by Sean Foley and adapted by Armando Iannucci. The show will star Steve Coogan, a seven-time BAFTA award winner, playing roles including Dr Strangelove, President Merkin Muffley, Group Captain Lionel Mandrake, and Major TJ Kong. You can take a peek at Coogan in the title role above.

Joining Coogan and Giles Terera will be John Hopkins (General Jack D Ripper), Oliver Alvin-Wilson(Jefferson), Penny Ashmore (Vera Lynn), Ben Deery (General Staines), Richard Dempsey(Frank), Mabli Gwynne (swing), Mark Hadfield (Faceman), Tony Jayawardena (Russian Ambassador Bakov), Tom Kelsey (ensemble), Daniel Norford eEnsemble), Dharmesh Patel (Lincoln), Adam Sina (ensemble), Alex Stoll (ensemble) and Ben Turner (Colonel Bat Guano).

Foley said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled than to be working with such a talented and exciting cast on our version of Stanley Kubrick’s extraordinary ’nightmare comedy’. I know from their amazing collective experience that every character and every situation will not only be seriously dark and terrifying, but also seriously funny.”

The production will run at the Noël Coward Theatre until 25 January 2025, before transferring to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for a limited engagement from 5 to 22 February 2025. Over 20 per cent of tickets at the Noël Coward Theatre are priced at £35 and under, with special £25 stalls tickets available to under-30s and select charities.

The creative team includes Hildegard Bechtler (set and costume designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Ben and Max Ringham (sound designer and composers), Akhila Krishnan (projection designer), Amy Ball (casting director), Chris Fisher (illusions), Lizzi Gee (movement director), Dewi Johnson (associate director), Laura Hunt (associate costume designer and costume supervisor), Lucy Adams (associate lighting designer), Arthur Carrington (casting associate), Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time (sound system designer), Kate Elizabeth (wigs and make-up supervisor), Chris Marcus and Jonathan Hall for Marcus Hall Props (props supervisors) and Chris Hay (production manager).

Tickets are on sale below.