Further cast set for Dr Strangelove in the West End, as show extends run

Award-winning actor Giles Terera will join Steve Coogan in the world premiere stage production of Stanley Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

The show, co-adapted by Armando Iannucci and Sean Foley, begins performances on 8 October 2024. Due to high demand, the run has been extended by five weeks, now concluding on 25 January 2025, followed by a limited engagement in Dublin from 5 to 22 February 2025.

Based on the seminal film of the same name, it follows a rogue US General who instigates a nuclear crisis.

Giles Terera (Passing Strange, The Power of Sail, Clyde’s) will play General Buck Turgidson, with further casting to be announced. Dr Strangelove (and others) will be played by Coogan.

Terera said: “Part of the excitement of doing this project was getting to work with really great people; and the gentlemen who are putting this particular project together operate at the highest level – in terms of their craft of storytelling, comedy, satire and telling really entertaining stories about really consequential subject matters in an entertaining and humorous way.”

The creative team for the world premiere stage production of Dr Strangelove includes Hildegard Bechtler (set and costume designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Ben and Max Ringham (sound designers and composers), Akhila Krishnan (projection designer), Amy Ball (casting director), Chris Hay (production manager), Dewi Johnson (associate director), Laura Hunt (associate costume designer and costume supervisor), Lucy Adams (associate lighting designer), Arthur Carrington (casting associate), Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time (sound system designer), Kate Elizabeth (wigs and make up supervisor), and Chris Marcus and Jonathan Hall for Marcus Hall Props (props supervisor).