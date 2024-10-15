Photos

Dr Strangelove with Steve Coogan in the West End – first look photos released

The hit film has been adapted for stage

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

15 October 2024

Dr.Srangelove, Steve Coogan as Dr Strangelove (photo by Manuel Harlan)295
Steve Coogan as Dr Strangelove , © Manuel Harlan

The first-ever stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s seminal film Dr Strangelove has released production images.

Playing at the Noël Coward Theatre, the piece is directed by Sean Foley and co-adapted by Armando Iannucci and Foley. The show stars Steve Coogan, a seven-time BAFTA Award winner, playing roles including Dr Strangelove, President Merkin Muffley, Group Captain Lionel Mandrake, and Major TJ Kong.

Joining Coogan are Giles Terera (as General Buck Turgidson), John Hopkins (General Jack D Ripper), Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Jefferson), Penny Ashmore (Vera Lynn), Ben Deery (General Staines), Richard Dempsey (Frank), Mabli Gwynne (swing), Mark Hadfield (Faceman), Tony Jayawardena (Russian Ambassador Bakov), Tom Kelsey (ensemble), Daniel Norford (ensemble), Dharmesh Patel (Lincoln), Adam Sina (ensemble), Alex Stoll (ensemble) and Ben Turner (Colonel Bat Guano).

The production will run until 25 January 2025, before transferring to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for a limited engagement from 5 to 22 February 2025. Over 20 per cent of tickets at the Noël Coward Theatre are priced at £35 and under, with special £25 stalls tickets available to under-30s and select charities.

The creative team includes Hildegard Bechtler (set and costume designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Ben and Max Ringham (sound designer and composers), Akhila Krishnan (projection designer), Amy Ball (casting director), Chris Fisher (illusions), Lizzi Gee (movement director), Dewi Johnson (associate director), Laura Hunt (associate costume designer and costume supervisor), Lucy Adams (associate lighting designer), Arthur Carrington (casting associate), Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time (sound system designer), Kate Elizabeth (wigs and make-up supervisor), Chris Marcus and Jonathan Hall for Marcus Hall Props (props supervisors) and Chris Hay (production manager).

Tickets are on sale below.

Dr Strangelove, John Hopkins (General Ripper) Photo by Manuel Harlan
John Hopkins (General Ripper), © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove Oliver Alvin Wilson, Steve Coogan (Major TJ Kong), Dharmesh Patel) Photos by Manuel Harlan
Oliver Alvin Wilson, Steve Coogan (Major TJ Kong), Dharmesh Patel, © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove Photo by Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove, © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove Steve Coogan (President Muffley) Giles Terera (General Turgidson) plus company, Photo by Manuel Harlan
Steve Coogan (President Muffley) Giles Terera (General Turgidson) plus company, © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove Steve Coogan as Captain Mandrake photo by Manuel Harlan
Steve Coogan as Captain Mandrake, © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove (General Turgidson) Steve Coogan (President Muffley) photo by Manuel Harlan
Giles Terera (General Turgidson), Steve Coogan (President Muffley) © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove Steve Coogan (Captian Mandrake) Ben Turner (ensemble) jpg
Steve Coogan (Captian Mandrake), Ben Turner (ensemble), © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove, Giles Terera (General Turgidson) Tony Jayawardena (Bakov) Photo by Manuel Harlan 272
Giles Terera (General Turgidson), Tony Jayawardena (Bakov), © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove, Giles Terera (Turgidson) Steve Coogan (President Muffley), Tony Jayawardena (Bakov), Mark Hadfield (Faceman) Oliver Alvin Wilson (Jefferson) photo by Manuel Harlan 193
Giles Terera (Turgidson) Steve Coogan (President Muffley), Tony Jayawardena (Bakov), Mark Hadfield (Faceman) Oliver Alvin Wilson (Jefferson), © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove, John Hopkins (General Ripper) Steve Coogan (Captain Mandrake) photo by Manuel Harlan 043
John Hopkins (General Ripper), Steve Coogan (Captain Mandrake) © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove, Steve Coogan as Captain Mandrake (photo by Manuel Harlan) 018
Steve Coogan as Captain Mandrake, © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove, Steve Coogan as Captain Mandrake, photo by Manuel Harlan 258
Steve Coogan as Captain Mandrake, © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove, Steve Coogan as Captain Mandrake, photo by Manuel Harlan
Steve Coogan as Captain Mandrake, © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove, Steve Coogan as Dr Strangelove photo by Manuel Harlan 202
Steve Coogan as Dr Strangelove, © Manuel Harlan
Dr.Strangelove, Steve Coogan as President Muffley photo by Manuel Harlan
Steve Coogan as President Muffley © Manuel Harlan

