Brand-new production shots from Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Olivier Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger, have now been released.

The revival, which began performances at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 21 September, continues its run through to 6 January 2024. The show had its opening night last night – and you can read our review here.

Sunset Boulevard follows Norma Desmond (played by Scherzinger, with WhatsOnStage Award winner Rachel Tucker guest starring on Mondays), a former movie star longing for a return to the silver screen, and a young scriptwriter who falls under her spell. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s score is accompanied by book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Iconic songs in the show include “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye”.

Also appearing in the cast are Tom Francis (as Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (as Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (as Max von Mayerling), alongside Carl Au (as Myron/Jones), Georgia Bradshaw (as Lisa), Hannah Yun Chamberlain (as Patsy), Tyler Davis (as Sheldrake), Kamilla Fernandes (as Dorothy), Ahmed Hamad (as Artie), Laura Harrison (as Catherine), Charlotte Jaconelli (as Joanna/Guard), Olivia-Faith Kamau (as Nancy), Luke Latchman (as John), Emma Lloyd (as Mary/Heather), Mireia Mambo (as Jean/dance captain), Gregor Milne (as Sammy), Kody Mortimer (as Finance Man/Frank), Jon Tsouras (as Finance Man/Stan/Cecil B De Mille) and Charlie Waddell (as Morino/Hog-Eye).

Rounding out the company are Lara Denning (as Standby Norma), Jordan Cork and Shayna McPherson (as Camera Operators/Ensemble), with Catherine Cornwall, Michael Lin (assistant dance captain), Jon Reynolds, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Harrison Wilde and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as swings.

The creative team includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume designer), Fabian Aloise (choreographer), Alan Williams (music supervisor and musical director), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Adam Fisher (sound designer), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Stuart Burt CDG (casting director), Hazel Holder (voice and dialect), Kate Waters (fight director), Ingrid Mackinnon (intimacy coordinator), Rachel Woodhouse (costume supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (props supervisor), Rupert Hands (associate director), Paris Green (resident associate choreographer), Huw Evans (associate musical director), Kelsh B-D (associate sound designer) and Martyn Sands (production manager).

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Sunset Boulevard is co-produced with Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove. It is produced by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the original Paramount film by Billy Wilder.

