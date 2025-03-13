Next to Normal filmed in the West End reveals first release plans

Plans for the filmed production of Next to Normal have been revealed.

The 2008 musical, which has music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, follows a mother struggling with bipolar disorder. It was first seen on Broadway in 2009 and went on to win three Tony Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It had its long-awaited UK premiere at the Donmar Warehouse, in a new production by Michael Longhurst, before moving to the West End.

Starring in the show are Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Eleanor Worthington Cox, Jack Wolfe, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Jack Ofrecio. Our lead critic Sarah Crompton described the piece as an “astonishing, involving show” and you can read her full review here. The production was also nominated for six WhatsOnStage Awards (the most for any new musical that year) including Best New Musical and Best Performer in a Musical. It won for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for Wolfe.

The show was recorded during its last few weeks at the Wyndham’s Theatre last September. It has now been revealed that the production will first be seen as part of PBS Great Performances and available to watch on PBS on May 9 at 9 pm ET. At present, there are no plans for a UK release, but further plans for the film will likely be revealed later this year.

Also involved are Carolyn Maitland (Woman in White) as standby Diana, having previously performed this role during the Donmar Warehouse season, alongside Ben Heathcote (The Beautiful Game) as standby Dan / Dr Madden / Dr Fine, Lizzy Parker (Heathers: The Musical) as standby Natalie and Jake Reynolds (Grease) as standby Gabe / Henry.

The production features musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, design by Chloe Lamford, movement, choreography and additional direction by Ann Yee, lighting by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, video design by Tal Rosner, orchestrations by Michael Starobin and Kitt, vocal Arrangements by Annmarie Milazzo, associate direction by Alessandra Davidson, associate set and costume design by Helen Hebert, casting by Anna Cooper, musical direction by Nick Barstow and production management by Chris Hay.