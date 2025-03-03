Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo perform a Wizard of Oz-themed medley at the Oscars

Good news! Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo performed together at the Oscars.

The duo were tipped by the Academy to present “a performance you won’t forget”. They did exactly that – delivering a medley of hits from the Wizard of Oz universe – “Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, “Home” from The Wiz and “Defying Gravity” from Wicked.

Wicked’s ten nominations include Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Original Score, Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Ariana Grande, Production Design, Film Editing, Achievement in Sound, Visual Effects, Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Cynthia Erivo and Best Picture.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

The Oscars ceremony was held overnight on 3 March 2025, while the second part of the Wicked adaptation is set to be released in November.

You can listen to a dedicated podcast about the Oscars here: