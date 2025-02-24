Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to perform at the Oscars

It’s been officially confirmed – Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will take to the Oscars stage.

The duo are tipped to present “a performance you won’t forget” according to the Academy on their official social media channels. The exact nature of their appearance has not yet been revealed, but will almost certainly involve live renditions of famed numbers from Wicked.

The film has been nominated for ten Oscars, with the winners due to be revealed this Sunday evening. You can listen to a dedicated podcast about the Oscars here:

Nominations for the film include Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Original Score, Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Ariana Grande, Production Design, Film Editing, Achievement in Sound, Visual Effects, Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Cynthia Erivo and Best Picture.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on 3 March 2025, while the second part of the Wicked adaptation is released in November.