Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and more tease their favourite Wicked movie easter eggs

A video crew popped down to the New York premiere to chat to the film’s stars

Good news! It’s only a week until the Wicked movie lands in the UK!

With that in mind, at the New York City premiere of the first of the two-part adaptation, stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Ethan Slater, plus songwriter Stephen Schwartz and director Jon M Chu, tell us which Easter Eggs to look out for.

Watch Grande, Erivo, Slater, Schwartz and Chu below:

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

In terms of more easter egg surprises, stay tuned next week for a complete Wizomania’s worth of features, interviews and more, all here on WhatsOnStage!