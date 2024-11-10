Alice Fearn confirmed for Wicked movie

Wicked West End star Alice Fearn has been confirmed for the forthcoming film version of the award-winning musical.

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero) lead the much-anticipated big-screen adaptation, alongside Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M Chu directs the two-part property.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

According to new behind-the-scenes photos seen in the 96-page People magazine Wicked special, Fearn will be playing Galinda’s (Grande) mother in the film, first seen when the Upland family sail into Shiz University. Glinda’s father (her “popsicle”) will be played by British West End, film and TV star Adam James.

In fact, a coterie of West End stars are already primed to appear in the film including Sharon D Clarke, Andy Nyman and Courtney-Mae Briggs. Others include Kerry Ellis, Kiss Me, Kate’s Georgina Onuorah, Luke Bayer, Dianne Pilkington, Aisha Jawando and Misa Koide.