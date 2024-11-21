Do Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth have roles in the first Wicked movie?

The two original Wicked leads have supported the film – but do they actually appear? Read on at your own peril, or wait for the film’s release…

Are Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in the Wicked movie?

The duo originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda when the musical had its Broadway premiere 20 years ago, and have since gone on to be stage legends and worldwide icons.

But are they in the upcoming film? Scroll below our lovely Instagram video to find out…

They do!

The pair appear as “Wiz-O-Mania Super Stars” during the “One Short Day” passage of the film once Elphaba and Glinda leave Shiz University and get to the Emerald City. During an easter egg-laden exposition-centred moment that Wicked fans will utterly adore, the duo help explain how Oz came to be, as well as the origins of the famed Grimmerie book that Elphaba uses to source her spells. The pair also get to interact with Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda – with hilarious results.

They are two of a number of famous stars appearing in the film – you can see more in our dedicated guide here.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

Special guests included past and present West End Wicked stars, including Alice Fearn who plays Glinda’s mother in the film.

Other West End favourites including Sharon D Clarke, Andy Nyman, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Kerry Ellis, Georgina Onuorah, Aisha Jawando and Misa Koide enjoy appearances in the film series.

The film will be released in cinemas on 22 November across the world – and you can read our review here.