There are so many to see!

If you’d not heard, the first Wicked movie had large portions of its runtime filmed on these shores. Which means, inevitably, the film tapped into the wealth of stage talent that is based and has performed across the UK.

We’ve already covered a fair wad of names that have been revealed in the last year or so, including the likes of Andy Nyman, Alice Fearn, Sharon D Clarke and Courtney Mae-Briggs.

There are some exciting appearances that we won’t spoil for readers now, but in the meantime, we wanted to give you a rundown of some of your theatre favourites you might spot in the film.

Here’s a group of names that we spotted on the huge list of credits – so apologies if we’ve missed anyone (drop us a note and we’ll add you in and keep this list up-to-date!) – so we’re keen to emphasise that this is a living, and growing, feature.

What’s interesting to note is that, while some names aren’t included in part one, we’ve heard there may be a wealth of further cameos in a year’s time…

Named roles:

Elphaba – Cynthia Erivo

Fiyero – Jonathan Bailey

Governor Thropp – Andy Nyman

Mrs Thropp – Courtney Mae-Briggs

Avaric – Aaron Teoh

Shiz President – Shaun Prendergast

Miss Coddle – Keala Settle

Dulcibear – Sharon D Clarke

Wolf Doctor – Jenna Boyd

Professor Nikidik – Colin Michael Carmichael

Glinda’s Popsicle – Adam James

Glinda’s Momsie – Alice Fearn

Credited roles:

Munchkinland Crier – Tarik Frimpong

No One Mourns Munchkin – James Dryden

No One Cries Munchkin – Malinda Paris

Winkie Mothers – Vicki Noon (a former Elphaba!), Debbie Kurup, Jasmine McIvor

Skeptical Munchkin – Kirsty Anne Shaw

Wiz-O-Mania Narrator – Michael McCorry Rose

Palace Guard – Robin Berry

Shiz Security – Bobby Windebank

Shiz Librarian – Cherida Strallen

Tamarin and Owl – Kim Durham

Snow Leopard (movement) – Omari Bernard

Chorus:

Aisha Jawando, Ellis Sutherland, Gabriel Mokake, Geoffrey Aymer, Jack Butterworth, Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Jennifer Saayeng, Jonathan Bourne, Leah St Luce, Malinda Parris, Marilyn Wendy Cutts, Meesha Garbett (aka “Red Beret Girl” from the Matilda movie), Melissa Jacques, Minal Patel, Paul Isles, Shem Omari James, Soophia Foroughi, and Vishal Soni.

Stunt Players / Dancers:

Kelly Downing, Luke Zammit, Misa Koide, Stuart Boother, Ainsley Ricketts, Aaron Bryan, Aaron Witter, Adam Crossley, Amber Doyle, Andrew Kyrzyk, Ashley Young, Beth Hinton-Lever, Bianca Melchior, Blue Makwana, Dollie Henry, Cleve September, Collette Guitart, Hannah Kenna-Thomas, Hannah Levitt-Collins, Isaac Baptiste, Jason Gilkison, Karen Hauer (a Strictly professional!), Moe Sakan, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Kenrick ‘H2O’ Sandy, Lukas McFarlane, Matthew Koon, Natasha May-Thomas, Ricky Jinks, Samuel Newby, Stephanie Powell, Summer Strallen, Tamsier Joof Aviance, Theo Maddix and Zion Battles.