London
There are so many to see!
If you’d not heard, the first Wicked movie had large portions of its runtime filmed on these shores. Which means, inevitably, the film tapped into the wealth of stage talent that is based and has performed across the UK.
We’ve already covered a fair wad of names that have been revealed in the last year or so, including the likes of Andy Nyman, Alice Fearn, Sharon D Clarke and Courtney Mae-Briggs.
There are some exciting appearances that we won’t spoil for readers now, but in the meantime, we wanted to give you a rundown of some of your theatre favourites you might spot in the film.
Here’s a group of names that we spotted on the huge list of credits – so apologies if we’ve missed anyone (drop us a note and we’ll add you in and keep this list up-to-date!) – so we’re keen to emphasise that this is a living, and growing, feature.
What’s interesting to note is that, while some names aren’t included in part one, we’ve heard there may be a wealth of further cameos in a year’s time…
Named roles:
Elphaba – Cynthia Erivo
Fiyero – Jonathan Bailey
Governor Thropp – Andy Nyman
Mrs Thropp – Courtney Mae-Briggs
Avaric – Aaron Teoh
Shiz President – Shaun Prendergast
Miss Coddle – Keala Settle
Dulcibear – Sharon D Clarke
Wolf Doctor – Jenna Boyd
Professor Nikidik – Colin Michael Carmichael
Glinda’s Popsicle – Adam James
Glinda’s Momsie – Alice Fearn
Credited roles:
Munchkinland Crier – Tarik Frimpong
No One Mourns Munchkin – James Dryden
No One Cries Munchkin – Malinda Paris
Winkie Mothers – Vicki Noon (a former Elphaba!), Debbie Kurup, Jasmine McIvor
Skeptical Munchkin – Kirsty Anne Shaw
Wiz-O-Mania Narrator – Michael McCorry Rose
Palace Guard – Robin Berry
Shiz Security – Bobby Windebank
Shiz Librarian – Cherida Strallen
Tamarin and Owl – Kim Durham
Snow Leopard (movement) – Omari Bernard
Chorus:
Aisha Jawando, Ellis Sutherland, Gabriel Mokake, Geoffrey Aymer, Jack Butterworth, Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Jennifer Saayeng, Jonathan Bourne, Leah St Luce, Malinda Parris, Marilyn Wendy Cutts, Meesha Garbett (aka “Red Beret Girl” from the Matilda movie), Melissa Jacques, Minal Patel, Paul Isles, Shem Omari James, Soophia Foroughi, and Vishal Soni.
Stunt Players / Dancers:
Kelly Downing, Luke Zammit, Misa Koide, Stuart Boother, Ainsley Ricketts, Aaron Bryan, Aaron Witter, Adam Crossley, Amber Doyle, Andrew Kyrzyk, Ashley Young, Beth Hinton-Lever, Bianca Melchior, Blue Makwana, Dollie Henry, Cleve September, Collette Guitart, Hannah Kenna-Thomas, Hannah Levitt-Collins, Isaac Baptiste, Jason Gilkison, Karen Hauer (a Strictly professional!), Moe Sakan, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Kenrick ‘H2O’ Sandy, Lukas McFarlane, Matthew Koon, Natasha May-Thomas, Ricky Jinks, Samuel Newby, Stephanie Powell, Summer Strallen, Tamsier Joof Aviance, Theo Maddix and Zion Battles.