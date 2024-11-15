Wicked extends West End run into 2026

Wicked, the long-running West End and Broadway musical, has extended its run in London.

The show, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, offers a unique perspective on the characters from L Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It is the 10th longest-running production in West End history having just played its 7000th performance – and shows no sign of slowing down.

It currently stars Alexia Khadime as Elphaba, alongside Lucy St. Louis as Glinda, Ryan Reid as Fiyero, Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible, Michael Fenton Stevens as the Wizard, Caitlin Anderson as Nessarose, Graham Kent as Doctor Dillamond, Laura Harrison as Standby Elphaba, Joe Thompson-Oubari as Boq, and Christine Tucker as the standby for Glinda (maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood).

The ensemble features Conor Ashman, Jessica Aubrey, Jeremy Batt, Felipe Bejarano, Asmara Cammock, Joshua Clemetson, Effie Rae Dyson, Aimee Hodnett, Kate Leiper, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, Rory Maguire, Paddy Joe Martin, Darnell Mathew-James, Millie Mayhew, Ayden Morgan, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Aston Neman Hannington, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, Charlotte Anne Steen, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Taela Yeomans-Brown, and Jacob Young.

The award-winning musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, with the book by Winnie Holzman. Wayne Cilento handles musical staging, and Joe Mantello directs.

The show has today released over 550,000 new tickets, extending public booking to Sunday 4 January 2026.

Looking ahead, ten extra shows have been added for Christmas 2025: Thursday 7 August 2:30pm, Thursday 21 August 2:30pm, Thursday 30 October 2:30pm, Friday 19 December 2:30pm, and Monday 22 December 7:30pm, Tuesday 23 December 2:30pm, Monday 29 December 2:30pm and 7:30pm, Tuesday 30 December 2.30pm 2025 and Friday 2 January 2:30pm 2026.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B Platt, and David Stone, with Michael McCabe serving as the executive producer for the UK production. Scenic design is by Eugene Lee, costumes by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Tony Meola, projection designs by Elaine J McCarthy and hair and wig designs by Tom Watson. Music arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, with dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and musical supervision by Oremus.

While the West End production continues, Wicked has embarked on its third tour, visiting cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland. A movie musical starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bubbles into cinemas on 22 November.