Wicked announces full cast for UK and Ireland tour

Wicked has unveiled its complete company – set to tour cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland from December 2023.

The production will feature the previously announced Laura Pick as Elphaba and Carl Man as Fiyero, reuniting two former West End cast members, as well as Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond and the Wizard.

Joining them will be Sarah O’Connor (Frozen) as Glinda, Donna Berlin (The Way Old Friends Do) as Madame Morrible, Jed Berry (The Book of Mormon) as Boq, Megan Gardiner (Allegiance) as Nessarose and Casey Al-Shaqsy (Six) as Standby for Elphaba.

Completing the cast will be Thomas Charles, Julie Cloke, Charlotte Coggin, Freddie Conway, Áine Curran, Jade Davies, Kamau Davis, Russell Dickson, Maddison Firth, Lydia Gerrard, James Gower-Smith, Shoko Ito, Holly Lawrence, Nick Len, Stephanie Lindo, Will Lucas, Will Luckett, Rozz Mbwembwe, Georgia McElwee, Conor O’Hara, Shereen Osman, Stuart Rouse, Christina Shand, Adam Stickler and Frazer Woolcott.

Wicked UK executive producer Michael McCabe said: “As we embark on this third tour of cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland, we’re delighted to announce a truly stellar cast of 33, led by Laura Pick and Sarah O’Connor as Elphaba and Glinda, who form part of the 100 plus company that will be delivering all the spectacle and magic of this gigantic production on stage and behind the scenes.”

The UK and Ireland tour of Wicked will open on 7 December at the Edinburgh Playhouse and continue to Bristol, Birmingham, Bradford, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin, Sunderland, Cardiff, and Manchester.

Wicked tells the untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two young women who first meet as sorcery students at Shiz University: the blonde and very popular Glinda and a misunderstood green girl named Elphaba. It features hit songs such as “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” and “For Good.”

With tunes penned by Stephen Schwartz (The Prince of Egypt, Enchanted), it is based on the best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy nominee Winnie Holzman (My So-Called Life). Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento with direction by Joe Mantello.

The two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked, directed by Jon M Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is in production.

Tickets for select tour stops are on sale below.