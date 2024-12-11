The Comedy About Spies announces West End casting

Complete casting has been revealed for Mischief’s brand-new West End production of The Comedy About Spies.

Brought to you by the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, the show is set to open at the Noël Coward Theatre in London, with previews starting on Monday, 14 April 2025, and an official gala opening scheduled for Tuesday, 6 May.

Original Mischief company members Dave Hearn, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit are all scheduled to appear, alongside Adele James, who will be making her Mischief debut.

Set in 1960s London, The Comedy About Spies is described as a farcical comedy involving spies from the CIA and KGB converging at a London hotel in pursuit of a rogue British agent and a stolen top-secret file. The plot thickens with the arrival of a British couple and an actor auditioning for the role of James Bond.

The play is written by Lewis and Shields and directed by Matt Di Carlo. The production will also feature set design by David Farley, costume design by Deborah Andrews, and sound design and composition by Jon Fiber for JollyGoodTunes.

Audiences will get a sneak peek of the new show at the previously recorded Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Festival Hall, attended by His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen, which will be broadcast on ITV1 on Sunday, 15 December.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 13 December at 10am. Reduced-price tickets will be available, including over 150 tickets priced at £25 or less for each performance.