Mischief Movie Night to return this winter with original Mischief company members and streaming options

The original Mischief gang are set to reunite on stage in London this winter.

The comedy troupe are bringing back their improvisational piece, Mischief Movie Night, for a 19-show spell.

As always, each show will be different with audience members suggesting a genre, location and title at the start of the performance. The Mischief players then create the show, complete with rewinds, fast forwards, directors cuts and even a live score, courtesy of musician Richard Baker. Lighting is by David Howe.

The cast will include Bryony Corrigan as TBC, Charlie Russell as What Not Me?, Ellie Morris as Surely Not Now, Harry Kershaw as Time, Gentlemen Please, Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Henry Shields as I Suppose We’ll Find Out, Jonathan Sayer as Wait and See, Josh Elliot as No Idea, , Nancy Zamit as It’s a Slam Dunk, Niall Ransome as We’ll Never Know and Susan Harrison as Guess Who?. They will be joined by musicians Yshani Perinpanayagam, and Ed Zanders.

Mischief’s other stage productions include The Play That Goes Wrong (which celebrated its tenth anniversary in the West End this year), Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, Magic Goes Wrong, and Groan Ups, among others to be revealed soon.

Mischief Movie Night was originally created for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It has previously played a limited West End season at the Vaudeville Theatre and was also streamed globally and watched in over 50 countries during the pandemic.

It will run across December and January (18 to 23 December 2024 and 7 to 12 January 2025) at the Lilian Baylis Studio, attached to Sadlers Wells Theatre. Performances at 7pm and 9pm on 20, 21, 22 and 23 December can all be streamed worldwide.