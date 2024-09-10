Mischief celebrate ten years of The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End

This evening marks the tenth-anniversary performance of The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End!

Earlier today we took a trip to the Duchess Theatre and bumped into some of the Mischief crew – and original cast members of the multi-award-winning production – who were kind enough to let us join in their celebrations.

In true Mischief fashion, however, things didn’t quite go according to plan…

Check out our special tenth-anniversary video with Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Nancy Zamit below…

The current cast of The Play That Goes Wrong includes Jordan Akkaya (as Trevor), Daniel Anthony (as Dennis), Joe Bolland (as Jonathan), Daniel Fraser (as Chris), Billie Hamer (as Annie), Owen Jenkins (as Robert), Jay Olpin (as Max), and Hannah Sinclair Robinson (as Sandra). The understudies for the production are Alex Bird, Munashe Chirisa, Colm Gleeson, Dumile Sibanda, and Alice Stokoe.

Since its premiere at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014, The Play That Goes Wrong has garnered critical acclaim, earning awards such as the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Comedy in 2014 and in 2015 respectively, and the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play following its Broadway transfer.

It has entertained over 3.5 million people worldwide, performing on every continent except Antarctica.

Co-written by Mischief company members Lewis, Sayer, and Henry Shields, and directed by Mark Bell, The Play That Goes Wrong features set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, and sound design by Andy Johnson. Amy Milburn serves as the associate director, with Anna Marshall as the assistant director. The West End production is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd, while casting is by Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane.

Tickets are on sale below.