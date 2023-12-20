West End casts of Frozen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Peter Pan Goes Wrong take part in Secret Santa
‘Tis the season for giving! And what better way to make sure your colleagues are provided for than participating in the Secret Santa tradition?
So, do we have a gift for you! We recently paid visits to three current West End casts – Disney’s Frozen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Mischief’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong – where a handful of festive-feeling members of each company took part in our very own Secret Santa.
Representing Frozen are Jenna Lee-James, Laura Dawkes, Jammy Kasongo, Craig Gallivan, Oliver Ormson and Richard Frame…
The Cursed Child cast members getting in on the magic of Christmas are David Ricardo-Pearce, Ellis Rae, Jade Ogugua, Taneetrah Porter and Harry Acklowe…
Finally, the Mischief castmates include Matthew Cavendish, Greg Tannahill, Charlie Russell, Nancy Zamit and Phil Yarrow. What could possibly go wrong?!
