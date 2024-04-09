Photos

The Play That Goes Wrong releases production shots of new 2024 West End cast

The chaos continues at the Duchess Theatre!

Owen Jenkins, Daniel Fraser and Daniel Anthony in a scene from The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre
Owen Jenkins, Daniel Fraser and Daniel Anthony in The Play That Goes Wrong, © Matt Crockett

New production shots have been released for The Play That Goes Wrong at the West End’s Duchess Theatre.

The current cast, who begin performances this evening, includes Jordan Akkaya as Trevor, Daniel Anthony as Dennis, Joe Bolland as Jonathan, Daniel Fraser as Chris, Billie Hamer as Annie, Owen Jenkins as Robert, Jay Olpin as Max, and Hannah Sinclair Robinson as Sandra.

The understudies for the production are Alex Bird, Munashe Chirisa, Colm Gleeson, Dumile Sibanda, and Alice Stokoe.

The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong
The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong, © Matt Crockett

Since its premiere at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014, The Play That Goes Wrong has garnered critical acclaim, earning awards such as the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Comedy in 2014 and in 2015 respectively, and the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play following its Broadway transfer.

It has entertained over 3.5 million people worldwide, performing on every continent except Antarctica.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, and directed by Mark Bell, The Play That Goes Wrong features set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, and sound design by Andy Johnson. Amy Milburn serves as the associate director, with Anna Marshall as the assistant director. The West End production is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd, while casting is by Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane.

Billie Hamer in The Play That Goes Wrong
Billie Hamer, © Matt Crockett
Billie Hamer in The Play That Goes Wrong
Billie Hamer, © Matt Crockett
The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong
The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong, © Matt Crockett
The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong
The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong, © Matt Crockett
Daniel Anthony and Owen Jenkins in The Play That Goes Wrong
Daniel Anthony and Owen Jenkins, © Matt Crockett
Daniel Fraser and Owen Jenkins in The Play That Goes Wrong
Daniel Fraser and Owen Jenkins, © Matt Crockett
Jay Olpin and Hannah Sinclair Robinson in The Play That Goes Wrong
Jay Olpin and Hannah Sinclair Robinson, © Matt Crockett
Jordan Akkaya in The Play That Goes Wrong
Jordan Akkaya, © Matt Crockett
Owen Jenkins and Jay Olpin in The Play That Goes Wrong
Owen Jenkins and Jay Olpin, © Matt Crockett

