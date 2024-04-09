The Play That Goes Wrong releases production shots of new 2024 West End cast

New production shots have been released for The Play That Goes Wrong at the West End’s Duchess Theatre.

The current cast, who begin performances this evening, includes Jordan Akkaya as Trevor, Daniel Anthony as Dennis, Joe Bolland as Jonathan, Daniel Fraser as Chris, Billie Hamer as Annie, Owen Jenkins as Robert, Jay Olpin as Max, and Hannah Sinclair Robinson as Sandra.

The understudies for the production are Alex Bird, Munashe Chirisa, Colm Gleeson, Dumile Sibanda, and Alice Stokoe.

Since its premiere at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014, The Play That Goes Wrong has garnered critical acclaim, earning awards such as the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Comedy in 2014 and in 2015 respectively, and the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play following its Broadway transfer.

It has entertained over 3.5 million people worldwide, performing on every continent except Antarctica.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, and directed by Mark Bell, The Play That Goes Wrong features set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, and sound design by Andy Johnson. Amy Milburn serves as the associate director, with Anna Marshall as the assistant director. The West End production is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd, while casting is by Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane.

Tickets are on sale below.