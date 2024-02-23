The Play That Goes Wrong announces new West End cast and booking extension

The award-winning production of The Play That Goes Wrong is gearing up to celebrate its 10th year anniversary in the West End with a fresh cast (or should that be cats?) announcement and an extended booking period until 4 May 2025.

Set to debut at the Duchess Theatre in London, the new cast lineup includes Jordan Akkaya as Trevor, Daniel Anthony as Dennis, Joe Bolland as Jonathan, Daniel Fraser as Chris, Billie Hamer as Annie, Owen Jenkins as Robert, Jay Olpin as Max, and Hannah Sinclair Robinson as Sandra.

The understudies for the production are Alex Bird, Munashe Chirisa, Colm Gleeson, Dumile Sibanda, and Alice Stokoe. Their first performance is scheduled for 9 April 2024.

Since its premiere at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014, The Play That Goes Wrong has garnered critical acclaim, earning awards such as the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Comedy in 2014 and in 2015 respectively, and the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play following its Broadway transfer.

It has entertained over 3.5 million people worldwide, performing on every continent except Antarctica.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, and directed by Mark Bell, The Play That Goes Wrong features set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, and sound design by Andy Johnson. Amy Milburn serves as the associate director, with Anna Marshall as the assistant director. The West End production is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd, while casting is by Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane.