Mind Mangler to embark on tour after West End run

Mischief’s Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle, starring Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, will tour across the UK early this summer.

Playing first at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue in the West End from Thursday 14 March to Sunday 28 April, 2024, the piece will then run on tour from 15 May to 16 June.

It is penned by Lewis, Sayer, and Henry Shields, and is based on a character from Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Lewis, Sayer, Shields and Teller. The show follows a failing magician who battles to make his tricks land – with unexpected success.

Directed by Hannah Sharkey, Mind Mangler has set design by Sara Perks, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Helen Skiera, and video design by Gillian Tan.

In 2024, Mischief, the Olivier and Tony Award-winning production company, celebrates a decade in the West End with The Play That Goes Wrong. The play, which started with just four paying customers at The Old Red Lion, has garnered numerous accolades, including WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Comedy.

Mischief’s other successful West End productions include Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mischief Movie Night, A Comedy about a Bank Robbery, Groan Ups, and Magic Goes Wrong.

The tour will open at Manchester’s Palace Theatre on 15 May, before moving to Cambridge Theatre (from 21 May), Birmingham Alexandra Theatre (from 27 May), Hull New Theatre (from 30 May), Milton Keynes Theatre (from 3 June), Liverpool Empire (from 6 June) and Bath Theatre Royal (from 11 June).

Tickets for the West End and the tour are on sale below.