Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle to open in the West End

Mischief’s Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle will open in the West End early next year.

The show was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, before being adapted into a two-act experience for a tour in 2023. It also ran off-Broadway at New World Stages, where it will complete its season at the end of January. WhatsOnStage gave Mind Mangler a solid review, saying: “the jokes are plenty, hearty and effortlessly delivered”.

Written by Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Lewis, the piece follows a somewhat unfortunate magician as he attempts to find stardom and pull off a few magic tricks en route. It is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with Lewis starring in the titular role and Sayer as his ‘stooge’.

The production has set design by Sara Perks, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Helen Skiera, and video design by Gillian Tan. Ben Hart serves as magic consultant, Steve Brown is the composer, and Tom Nickson is the UK production manager.