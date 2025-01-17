Evita revival announces further details for West End season

As already revealed, a new revival of Evita will play at The London Palladium next summer – and further details have been confirmed.

Jamie Lloyd will direct the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. It will run from 14 June to 6 September 2025, with a press night set for 27 June.

Producer Michael Harrison said: “It’s an honour to return to The London Palladium next summer, with my 14th production at the theatre. I’m even more delighted, alongside The Jamie Lloyd Company, to be presenting Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s glorious musical, Evita, and to be collaborating again with Jamie following Sunset Boulevard.”

Lloyd added: “After an unforgettable experience on Sunset Boulevard, we are excited to continue our collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber, and to take another look at Tim and Andrew’s musical masterpiece Evita. It is a great privilege to do so at the incredible London Palladium alongside Michael Harrison.”

Lloyd previously directed an award-winning outdoor version of the musical in 2019 at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, with this production labelled “an evolution” of that show.

Tickets for Evita go on sale on Monday 20 January at 11am to those signed up for priority booking, or through Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Box Five Club. General booking opens on Thursday 23 January at 11am. Full cast and creatives are to be announced.

There will also be 5,000 tickets available across the run at £25 exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across all levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date.

You can listen to our discussion about that production in the WhatsOnStage Podcast here: