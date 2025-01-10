The cast of Titanique answer Céline Dion-inspired questions on West End opening night

Last night the West End celebrated the official opening of Titanique at London’s Criterion Theatre.

Our lead critic Sarah Crompton commented that “it is impossible not to have a good time” in her WhatsOnStage review and we wholeheartedly agree! So did the opening night audience judging by the consistent belly laughs and standing ovation in the auditorium.

At the afterparty, we caught up with the principal cast members to pose a handful of questions inspired by some of Céline Dion’s greatest hits (all featured in the show) and hilarity ensued…

Find out what WhatsOnStage Award winner Lauren Drew (who plays Dion), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Layton Williams (The Iceberg), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jordan Luke Gage (Cal), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Rob Houchen (Jack), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Charlotte Wakefield (Molly Brown), Kat Ronney (Rose), Darren Bennett (Victor Garber/Luigi) and Daytime Emmy nominee Stephen Guarino (Ruth) had to say in the video below…

Completing the London company are Freddie King (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), Adrianne Langley (Sixties Girls), Madison Swan (The Book of Mormon), Rodney Vubya (The Book of Mormon) and Kristina Walz (Titanique in New York).

Combining the music of Dion with the blockbuster film Titanic, the show has become an Off-Broadway sensation, receiving critical acclaim and multiple awards since its premiere. It features iconic songs such as “My Heart Will Go On”, “All By Myself”, and “Because You Loved Me”.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique premiered Off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022.

The West End production is directed by Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl), with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Nicholas James Connell. The creative team also includes set designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober and casting directors Pearson Casting.

