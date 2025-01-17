David Tennant and Cush Jumbo talk Shakespeare and movies ahead of Macbeth cinema release

Macbeth stars David Tennant and Cush Jumbo sat down for a Q&A about all things Shakespeare, solo cinema trips, sugary snacks and more!

Max Webster’s production arrives in cinemas across the globe in February, having completed its record-breaking West End run at the end of 2024.

The WhatsOnStage Award-nominated piece saw audiences wearing headphones to intimately hear what was going on (and sometimes not going on) on stage. However, in cinema, the recording will be mixed to integrate the audio effects into the final experience.

Joining Tennant and Jumbo as the regicidal titular duo are Rob Alexander-Adams, Moyo Akandé, Annie Grace, Jasmin Hinds, Martyn Hodge, Brian James O’Sullivan, Casper Knopf, Gemma Laurie, Cal MacAninch, Kathleen MacInnes, Alasdair Macrae, Niall MacGregor, Rona Morison, Noof Ousellam, Raffi Phillips, Jatinder Singh Randhawa, Theo Wake, Ros Watt and Benny Young.

The revival received a glowing review from Sarah Crompton for its premiere at the Donmar Warehouse, being described as “striking deep chords” and being led by two “wonderfully observed” performances. Tennant went on to win the Critics’ Circle Award for Best Shakespearean Performance, and he is nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award this year.

Macbeth is designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound by Fry, movement by Shelley Maxwell, composition and musical direction by Macrae, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd, and casting direction by Anna Cooper.

The film will be released on 5 February 2025.

You can watch the film’s trailer below: