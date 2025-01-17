Calamity Jane tour with Carrie Hope Fletcher – first look photos released

The new UK and Ireland tour Calamity Jane has hit the road, and we’ve got exclusive photos.

WhatsOnStage Award winner Carrie Hope Fletcher leads the musical, based on the beloved Warner Bros movie which starred Doris Day.

Adapted for the stage by Charles K Freeman from a screenplay by James O’Hanlon, the score features music by Sammy Fain and lyrics by Paul Francis Webster (with orchestral and vocal arrangements by Philip J Lang). It includes such standards as “The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away)”, “The Black Hills of Dakota”, “Just Blew in from the Windy City”, and the Oscar-winning “Secret Love”.

The tour is a re-launch of the Watermill Theatre production, which was awarded the full five stars by WhatsOnStage back in 2014. It reunites the previous creative team of director Nikolai Foster (An Officer and a Gentleman), co-director and choreographer Nick Winston (Shrek the Musical), orchestrator and music supervisor Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple), and set and costume designer Matthew Wright. A proposed West End run is also being looked at after the tour.

Joining Fletcher are Vinny Coyle as Wild Bill Hickock, Luke Wilson as Danny, Seren Sandham-Davies as Katie Brown, Peter Peverley as Henry Miller, Hollie Cassar as Susan, Samuel Holmes as Francis Fryer, Molly-Grace Cutler as Adelaide Adams, Richard Lock as Rattlesnake, Ben Mabberley as Hank and Stage Door Keeper, Fergus Murphy as Joe and Harry, Tomas Wolstenholme as Buck and Claire Greenway as Doc.

The cast is completed by swings Emma Jane Morton, Lara Lewis, Jacob Leeson, Theo Diedrick and Stephen Scott Stark.

Additional creative team members include lighting designer Tim Mitchell, sound designer Ben Harrison and casting director Debbie O’Brien.

Calamity Jane opened at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre on 14 January 2025. It’ll be visiting Manchester Opera House (from 21 January), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (from 28 January), Sunderland Empire (from 4 February), New Victoria Woking (from 25 February), Leeds Grand Theatre (from 4 March), Wales Millennium Centre (from 11 March), Birmingham Hippodrome (from 18 March), Nottingham Theatre Royal (from 25 March), Brighton Theatre Royal (from 1 April), Norwich Theatre Royal (from 8 April), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (from 15 April), Liverpool Empire (from 22 April), York Grand Theatre (from 29 April), New Wimbledon Theatre (from 13 May), Canterbury Marlowe (from 27 May), Southampton Mayflower (from 3 June), Sheffield Lyceum (from 10 June), Stoke Regent Theatre (from 17 June), Blackpool Opera House (from 24 June), Glasgow Kings (from 1 July), Curve Leicester (from 8 July), Plymouth Theatre Royal (from 15 July), Milton Keynes Theatre (from 29 July), Truro Hall For Cornwall (from 5 August), Dublin Bord Gais (from 19 August), Llandudno Venue Cymru (from 26 August), Bradford Alhambra (from 2 September), Wolverhampton Grand (from 9 September) and Bromley Churchill Theatre (from 16 September).