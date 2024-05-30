Exclusive: Carrie Hope Fletcher to lead Calamity Jane UK and Ireland tour

Whip-Crack-Away down the open road… and all the way to the West End

Exclusive: WhatsOnStage Award winner Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers the Musical) is set to lead a new UK and Ireland tour of Calamity Jane, ahead of a proposed West End run.

The Watermill Theatre production (which was awarded the full five stars by WhatsOnStage back in 2014) will re-launch in January 2025, reuniting the previous creative team of director Nikolai Foster (An Officer and a Gentleman), co-director and choreographer Nick Winston (Shrek the Musical), orchestrator and music supervisor Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple), and set and costume designer Matthew Wright.

Additional creative team members include lighting designer Tim Mitchell, sound designer Ben Harrison and casting director Debbie O’Brien.

Fletcher, who will take on the titular role, commented: “Calamity Jane is one of those roles that doesn’t come around all too often. She’s action, romance and comedy all packed into one character, and I can’t wait to take on the challenge of filling her shoes!”

Producer Jamie Wilson added: “With this new version of Calamity Jane first opening at the Watermill Theatre in 2014, I am delighted to be collaborating with them again to finally bring this wonderful production back to theatres all over the country after a ten-year absence. We have been waiting for the right moment and artist to step into Calamity’s boots and bring this hilarious and joyful musical back to the nation, and we are thrilled that Carrie Hope Fletcher will be leading the company as the iconic Calamity Jane. Carrie is one of the UK’s most talented artists who’s broad fan base will introduce this much beloved musical to audiences across the country.”

Based on the beloved Warner Bros movie which starred Doris Day, Calamity Jane was adapted for the stage by Charles K Freeman from a screenplay by James O’Hanlon. The score features music by Sammy Fain and lyrics by Paul Francis Webster (with orchestral and vocal arrangements by Philip J Lang) and includes such standards as “The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away)”, “The Black Hills of Dakota”, “Just Blew in from the Windy City”, and the Oscar-winning “Secret Love”.

Full casting for the new production will be announced in due course.

Calamity Jane is set to open at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre on 14 January 2025, before visiting Manchester Opera House (from 21 January), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (from 28 January), Sunderland Empire (from 4 February), New Victoria Woking (from 25 February), Leeds Grand Theatre (from 4 March), Wales Millennium Centre (from 11 March), Birmingham Hippodrome (from 18 March), Nottingham Theatre Royal (from 25 March), Brighton Theatre Royal (from 1 April), Norwich Theatre Royal (from 8 April), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (from 15 April), Liverpool Empire (from 22 April), York Grand Theatre (from 29 April), New Wimbledon Theatre (from 13 May), Canterbury Marlowe (from 27 May), Southampton Mayflower (from 3 June), Sheffield Lyceum (from 10 June), Stoke Regent Theatre (from 17 June), Blackpool Opera House (from 24 June), Glasgow Kings (from 1 July), Curve Leicester (from 8 July), Plymouth Theatre Royal (from 15 July), Milton Keynes Theatre (from 29 July), Truro Hall For Cornwall (from 5 August), Dublin Bord Gais (from 19 August), Llandudno Venue Cymru (from 26 August), Bradford Alhambra (from 2 September), Wolverhampton Grand (from 9 September) and Bromley Churchill Theatre (from 16 September).