Carrie Hope Fletcher to embark on new UK concert tour titled Love Letters

The West End favourite will be back on the road next autumn

Multi-WhatsOnStage Award winner Carrie Hope Fletcher will embark on a new UK concert tour in 2024.

Following on from this year’s An Open Book tour, Fletcher is set to play 13 venues across the country next September and October under the banner of Love Letters.

The musical theatre setlist will explore all forms of love: “from romantic to maternal, unrequited to obsessive.”

The star’s many stage credits include The Crown Jewels, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Cinderella, Les Misérables, Heathers, The Addams Family and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Love Letters is set to launch at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (27 and 28 September 2024), before visiting Canterbury’s Marlowe Theatre (29 September), The London Palladium (1 October), Truro’s Hall For Cornwall (2 October), Ipswich’s Regent Theatre (4 October), The Forum in Bath (5 October), Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre (6 October), The Barbican in York (8 October), Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall (9 October), The Lowry in Salford (11 October), The Glasshouse in Gateshead (12 October), Birmingham Symphony Hall (14 October) and Edinburgh Festival Theatre (15 October).

Tickets for the tour will go on presale on Tuesday 21 November at 10am and on general sale from 10am on Friday 24 November.

